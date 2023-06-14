$1K a week for life winning lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

LEECHBURG, Pa. — A winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Westmoreland County has awarded someone $1,000 a week for life!

The Game of Life winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Towne Center Drive in Leechburg. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

The Game of Life is a $10 game that offers top prizes of $1,000 a week for life annuity or a cash option of $1.04 million.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

