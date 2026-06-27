2 teens shot after 4 masked suspects open fire in Rankin, police say

RANKIN, Pa. — Two teenage boys were shot in Rankin Saturday afternoon.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 300 block of Fourth Avenue at 1:49 p.m.

First responders arrived to find the two teens, who’d been shot multiple times.

They were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows four unknown, masked males approached the teens and started shooting, police say.

The suspects reportedly fled toward Third Avenue.

Police tell Channel 11 that the shooting started in the street and then moved toward a nearby church. One of the victims reportedly ran to the church’s steps seeking help.

Three vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

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