2 teens who snuck out of Westmoreland County youth facility arrested

BOLIVAR, Pa. — Channel 11 was there as Pennsylvania State Police picked up two teenagers arrested by Ligonier Valley Police Monday afternoon.

Chief Mike Matrunics said they are two of several juveniles who ran off from the Outside In School, a residential school for young boys ordered there through the courts or children and youth services.

Matrunics wasn’t sure how many students actually ran from the school.

“I heard of four, then I heard three, but I know I caught two today,” Matrunics said. “We know we caught two, and there’s a couple more, but I’m not familiar with that information at this time.”

Matrunics said police got a call from someone reporting a stolen gun Monday morning, then shortly after, they received reports that juveniles were running around near the creek near Griffith Road in Waterford.

That’s where they took the teens into custody.

“Guns weren’t on them,” Matrunics said. “We actually dispatched our K-9 unit and our K-9 unit came out and did an article search and was able to find a gun buried along the creek bed.”

This isn’t the first time teenagers have escaped from Outside In school.

In early January, four teens were charged for starting a riot, damaging property, and threatening staff at the school.

Matrunics said two teens also ran off last week, stole a car and ended up near Pittsburgh.

“We actually used a Ford app and located them around the Mount Lebanon area,” Matrunics said. “Good story. We got the truck back, citizens taken care of.”

The Outside In School is in state police jurisdiction, but Matrunics said when student residents run away from the facility, they typically head toward populated areas, like Ligonier.

“We’re the ones who get struck with the crimes.”

He posted an alert on Facebook at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, but he said he’d like the school to be better at communicating.

“I would love to work with the Outside In and state police to try to figure out a notification possibility if they do run, how can we notify citizens to keep an eye out?” Matrunics said.

Neighbors tell Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek they will certainly be making sure to take extra precautions.

“We’ll definitely check and make sure all the doors are locked, all the vehicles are locked, and pay attention every time the dogs let us know something’s going on,” said Cindy Zulawinski, who lives down the street from the school.

Outside In School did not return Channel 11’s calls requesting comment.

