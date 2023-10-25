21-year-old man arrested in shooting death in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in the Manchester neighborhood on Sunday.

Officials say detectives arrested Joshua Short, 21. He is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault and a firearm violation. He is also charged with theft by unlawful taking for a vehicle stolen early Wednesday morning.

Short is accused in the death of Joseph Anthony Sees, 29, of Pittsburgh. He was found shot in the head inside a vehicle at the intersection of Stedman Street and Fontella Street Sunday afternoon.

Short has been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

