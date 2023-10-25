Local

21-year-old man arrested in shooting death in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Joshua Short

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man in the Manchester neighborhood on Sunday.

Officials say detectives arrested Joshua Short, 21. He is charged with criminal homicide, burglary, aggravated assault and a firearm violation. He is also charged with theft by unlawful taking for a vehicle stolen early Wednesday morning.

RELATED COVERAGE >> Pittsburgh man dead after shooting in Manchester

Short is accused in the death of Joseph Anthony Sees, 29, of Pittsburgh. He was found shot in the head inside a vehicle at the intersection of Stedman Street and Fontella Street Sunday afternoon.

Short has been transported to the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Shots fired near Target on McKnight Road
  • New dog law in Pennsylvania increases license fees for 1st time in decades
  • Video: Penguins John Ludvig knocked out by hit
  • VIDEO: Allegheny County Council discusses implementing plastic bag ban
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read