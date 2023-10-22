Man dead after shooting in Manchester

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Stedman Street and Fontella Street at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived on the scene they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot in the head inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died shortly after.

Police say they do not have a description of a suspect at this time.

