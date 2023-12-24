3 Penguins prospects to play in 2024 World Junior Championship

Three Pittsburgh Penguins prospects are participating in the IIHF 2024 World Junior Championship.

The Penguins announced Saturday that forward prospect Brayden Yager will take the ice for Team Canada, while defensemen Emil Pieniniemi and Kalle Kangas will represent Team Finland.

The annual tournament kicks off Tuesday in Sweden, with Canada and Finland playing against each other in an opening game scheduled for Dec. 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Yager, 18, was drafted by the Penguins in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He’s had previous success playing with Team Canada, winning a Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal in 2023.

Pieniniemi, 18, was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NHL Draft and has already signed an entry-level contract with the Penguins. He represented Finland in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship and won bronze with Finland at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kangas, 18, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Draft. He participated in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship and the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup alongside Pieniniemi.

Canada is the two-time defending world juniors champion. Find more information about the tournament by clicking here.

