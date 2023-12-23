2 relatives dead in Green Tree murder-suicide

GREEN TREE, Pa. — Two men died in a murder-suicide in Green Tree Friday evening.

First responders were called to the 200 block of Woodridge Drive around 6 p.m.

Investigators said one of the men was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

SWAT was called to the scene. When they arrived, they found the other man dead from a gunshot wound.

The men were related to each other, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

