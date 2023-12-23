1 killed in crash near North Park

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in the North Hills.

The crash happened at the intersection of Irwin Road and Babcock Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. This intersection is near North Park in McCandless.

Several other people were hurt in the crash, with at least one person flown by a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

