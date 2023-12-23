Local

1 killed in crash near North Park

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Crash near North Park First responders block a road while responding to a crash near North Park.

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in the North Hills.

The crash happened at the intersection of Irwin Road and Babcock Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. This intersection is near North Park in McCandless.

Several other people were hurt in the crash, with at least one person flown by a medical helicopter.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 2 relatives dead in Green Tree murder-suicide
  • Grove City council member charged with sex crimes against 9-year-old girl
  • 2 men shot outside business at The Waterfront, police say
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh firefighters reach five-year contract with city
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read