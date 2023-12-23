1 killed in crash near North Park

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — At least one person was killed in an early morning crash in the North Hills.
The crash happened at the intersection of Irwin Road and Babcock Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. This intersection is near North Park in McCandless.
Several other people were hurt in the crash, with at least one person flown by a medical helicopter.
This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group