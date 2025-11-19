$3.5M Squirrel Hill Victorian estate listed for sale (photos)

PITTSBURGH — An estate property in Squirrel Hill is currently for sale for $3.5 million.

The tree-lined property is located on a private road at 123 Woodland Road in the Chatham Hill neighborhood. It is listed for sale with Tyler Petit of RE/MAX Select Realty.

The Victorian-style home, first built in 1907 and situated on a 0.55-acre lot, includes eight bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Totaling 9,660 square feet, it features hardwood floors, preserved original craftsmanship and large windows throughout, and it has 10 fireplaces.

