5 cooling centers will open in Pittsburgh next week amid high temperatures

Multiple cooling centers will be open in the city of Pittsburgh amid high temperatures next week.
CitiParks announced on Friday that five Health Active Living Senior Centers will serve as cooling centers Monday through Thursday.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each of those days.
Cooling centers will be open at the following locations:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Center
- 1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center
- 745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Center
- 7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center
- 720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 49 S 12th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees starting on Monday. The City of Pittsburgh typically activates cooling centers when temperatures exceed that level.
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