5 cooling centers will open in Pittsburgh next week amid high temperatures

Multiple cooling centers will be open in the city of Pittsburgh amid high temperatures next week.

CitiParks announced on Friday that five Health Active Living Senior Centers will serve as cooling centers Monday through Thursday.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on each of those days.

Cooling centers will be open at the following locations:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Center

1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Center

745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Center

7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center

720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

49 S 12th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees starting on Monday. The City of Pittsburgh typically activates cooling centers when temperatures exceed that level.

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