60 animals surrendered, 14 found dead at Slippery Rock home

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Sixty animals were surrendered after Pennsylvania State Police searched a property in Slippery Rock on Thursday.

Troopers executed the search warrant for animal cruelty. They observed obvious signs of neglect and starvation to all animals on the property.

Several animals were found deceased on the property, including 10 alpacas, a basset hound, a chicken and a duck.

State police said several children live in the home but were not there at the time of the search.

Child Youth Services were called to the scene. Police said all of the children are safe.

The investigation is ongoing.

