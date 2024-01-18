Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Warnings coming as snow closes out week

PITTSBURGH — Plenty of winter weather to close out the week and take us through the weekend.

Another round of steady snow will bring the threat of dangerous travel and icy travel as the week comes to a close. Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued for the entire area.

Snow will arrive before sunrise Friday with steady snow at times make it difficult for crews to clear the roads. The Friday morning commute will be slow and school delays and cancellations will be possible with several inches of new snow expected by Friday evening. A weaker system brings light snow to the area Thursday, but the latest track keeps the bigger impacts north of Pittsburgh near I-80. A coating to less than 1″ could leave a few slick spots but most areas should see minimal impacts.

Colder temperatures blow in behind the system this weekend with high temperatures again struggling to get out of the teens. Wind chills Saturday and Saturday night will be at or below zero.

Severe Weather Team 11 is watching the Friday system closely and will bring you the latest on which areas will see the most snow.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group