8 Pittsburgh communities to be treated for mosquitoes after positive West Nile Virus samples

The Allegheny County Health Department has confirmed new West Nile Virus-positive mosquito samples.

In response, officials will treat eight city neighborhoods on Wednesday evening to lower mosquito populations and reduce the risk of human transmission.

The treatment involves Zenivex E20, a pesticide described by the department as one of the safest insecticides approved for use.

Truck-mounted sprayers will spread the pesticide between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, with Thursday between the same hours reserved as a rain date.

Officials stated that Zenivex E20 is considered low risk to people, pets, wildlife and pollinators when used properly.

Crews will apply the pesticide in Brighton Heights, Marshall-Shadeland, California-Kirkbride, Manchester, Allegheny Commons, Perry South, Fineview and Troy Hill.

“To deter mosquito bites, we encourage people to use insect repellent on exposed skin or to wear long sleeves and pants,” he said. “Both methods are effective at reducing or eliminating the possibility of getting a mosquito bite.”

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is spread to humans through the bites of infected insects. The department noted that cases typically occur during mosquito season, which begins in the spring and lasts through the fall. Currently, there are no vaccines to prevent the virus or specific medications to treat an infection.

Most people who contract the virus do not feel sick. According to health officials, only one in five infected people develop a fever and other symptoms such as headaches, joint pains, vomiting or a rash. Less than 1% of those infected develop a serious illness.

Residents are encouraged to inspect their property for breeding sites, as mosquitoes can breed in as little as a half-inch of stagnant water.

The health department manages a Housing and Community Environment Program where residents can report breeding sites on private or public land. Reports can be filed by calling 412-350-4046 or by completing a form on the department’s website.

Residents who believe they or someone they know may have contracted West Nile Virus should consult a health care provider for evaluation and diagnosis.

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