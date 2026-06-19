9-story high-rise planned on site of Mt. Washington church, though some neighbors not sold

PITTSBURGH — A developer has proposed building a nine-story residential building at 301 Grandview Ave., requiring the church on the lot to be demolished.

The developer, Bernie Freismuth, tells us that the current plan is for the first floor to be retail, and the remaining eight floors will be residential units. Freismuth says parking for residents would be provided underneath the building.

“I think it fits in well with the mayor’s … plans to entice people to invest in the City of Pittsburgh,” Freismuth said. He added that, as a Pittsburgh native, he wants to invest in the city.

City Councilwoman Kim Salinetro said she supports the project and that the church is “near ready to collapse.” Salinetro says she feels the plan fits Grandview Avenue.

However, some neighbors we spoke with are not convinced.

“It doesn’t fit the neighborhood,” said Gloria Ostmeyer, who’s lived on Mount Washington for 60 years.

“Maybe a three-story — four-story top — couple nice, beautiful townhouses or beautiful home,” Ostmeyer suggested.

Freismuth says the height is not unusual for Mount Washington.

“About 1,000 feet down the road, there’s two high-rises about the same height,” he said.

Another concern for the neighbors we spoke with was more traffic on Grandview Avenue.

“It is pretty congested up here,” neighbor Bill Boruff said. “Traffic flows extremely quickly up here, so that is something else. Whoever decides to do something, development needs to take into consideration.”

One thing the neighbors did agree on is that something must be done with the church.

“I feel bad about the church,” Ostmeyer said. “The church doesn’t have the money to do it. I know, it’s dangerous to the community. It’s real close to the library. Many kids use the library.”

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, a meeting will be held at the Healthy Active Living Center, where residents can learn more about the plans.

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