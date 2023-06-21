99-year-old Tuskegee Airman serves as grand marshal of Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth parade

PITTSBURGH — A 99-year-old Tuskegee Airman played a big role in the Juneteenth parade in the City of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The Tuskegee Airmen are widely known as America’s first Black military airmen.

Retired Lt. Col. James Harvey, one of the group’s original members, served as grand marshal for the parade.

Tuesday, the World War II and Korean War veteran was at the Pittsburgh International Airport touring the Tuskegee exhibit.

He said he didn’t know anyone featured in the exhibit, but that it’s about time the group gets the recognition it deserves.

“The Tuskegee Airmen, we were the best, we weren’t supposed to be, but we were,” Harvey said. “Just like my hat says. We finally got our recognition in January of last year.”

Harvey finished his interview with a great anecdote.

He said when German pilots were briefed before missions, they were told if they saw that famous red tail, don’t go in.

