Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal charges

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, plans to plead guilty to two federal tax offenses and to admit to the facts of a gun charge as part of a tentative agreement, court records show.

>> Read more trending news

In a letter filed Tuesday in court, prosecutors said Hunter Biden, 53, would plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and admit to the facts of a firearm charge. The latter charge — possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance charge — is a felony, while the tax charges are misdemeanors.

A federal judge will need to approve of the agreement before it’s made final. It was not immediately clear when Hunter Biden might enter his plea in court.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group