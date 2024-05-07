Police searching for missing boy, 13, last seen in Mount Oliver

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public while they search for a missing teenage boy.

Police say Darrell Tigney, 13, was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Mount Oliver area.

The teen is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and long black hair worn in braids.

Darrell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a mask, light colored jeans and white Air Force Ones.

Police say he’s known to frequent Pittsburgh’s Arlington, Mount Oliver and Garfield areas.

Anyone with information on where Darrell may be should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or 911.

