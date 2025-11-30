Local

Aaron Rodgers will play through at least 3 wrist fractures, insider says

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Bengals Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is introduced before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025 in Pittsburgh. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini) (Winslow Townson/AP)
PITTSBURGH — An NFL insider has revealed new details about the injury Aaron Rodgers is expected to play through against the Bills.

Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday that Rodgers would play Sunday, two weeks after fracturing his wrist against the Bengals.

Now, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that sources say Rodgers isn’t playing through just one fracture. Rather, he’s playing through at least three, including one “more consequential break that can only happen with significant force.”

Rapoport reports that Rodgers can play because none of the fractures are displaced and “pain tolerance isn’t an issue.”

Rodgers only missed one game due to this injury, the Week 12 game against the Bears. The Steelers lost that game 31-28.

