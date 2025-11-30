Aaron Rodgers will play through at least 3 wrist fractures, insider says

PITTSBURGH — An NFL insider has revealed new details about the injury Aaron Rodgers is expected to play through against the Bills.

Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday that Rodgers would play Sunday, two weeks after fracturing his wrist against the Bengals.

Now, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that sources say Rodgers isn’t playing through just one fracture. Rather, he’s playing through at least three, including one “more consequential break that can only happen with significant force.”

Rapoport reports that Rodgers can play because none of the fractures are displaced and “pain tolerance isn’t an issue.”

Aaron Rodgers was already a respected figure in the Pittsburgh locker room. But the way he’s handled his injury has earned him even more respect.



Not one, but at least three fractures. But because none are displaced, and because pain tolerance isn’t an issue, he can go. https://t.co/YGl6dCVL0v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

Rodgers only missed one game due to this injury, the Week 12 game against the Bears. The Steelers lost that game 31-28.

