Aaron Rodgers will not play against Bears

CHICAGO — Although Aaron Rodgers wanted to play against the Bears on Saturday, he will be inactive for the game.

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Pelissero report that the turnaround from fracturing his wrist last weekend to playing again this weekend was too quick. Rapoport reports Rodgers “should” play next week against the Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to a reporter that Mason Rudolph will start and Will Howard is the backup.

