Local

Aaron Rodgers will not play against Bears

By WPXI.com News Staff
Bengals Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) (Matt Freed/AP)
By WPXI.com News Staff

CHICAGO — Although Aaron Rodgers wanted to play against the Bears on Saturday, he will be inactive for the game.

RELATED >>> PREVIEW: Steelers to take on red-hot Bears in Chicago

NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Pelissero report that the turnaround from fracturing his wrist last weekend to playing again this weekend was too quick. Rapoport reports Rodgers “should” play next week against the Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed to a reporter that Mason Rudolph will start and Will Howard is the backup.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read