Aaron Rodgers won’t need surgery on fractured wrist, Tomlin says; availability against Bears unclear

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers got a positive update on veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ injury.

During his weekly media time on Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers’ left wrist fracture, suffered in the second quarter against the Bengals on Sunday, does not require surgery.

“It’s about bracing it and securing it for his comfort and safety, and then it’s about how functional it is,” he said.

Tomlin added that Rodgers won’t practice on Wednesday and they’ll be taking things “day by day with him.” He expects clarity on Rodgers’ availability against the Bears as the week goes on — saying Friday will be a “big day” in determining his availability for Sunday.

In the meantime, Mason Rudolph, who took over when Rodgers left the field Sunday, will get work “centered around him” in practice on Wednesday.

