ACC presidents cancel meeting on expanding conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The meeting ACC presidents set for Tuesday morning to the decision to expand the number of member schools in the conference, they chose to cancel, according to Brian Murphy of WRAL.

Murphy also said in the tweet that this isn’t an uncommon occurrence for ACC presidents to cancel a meeting, so it is likely that conference realignment will continue to serve as a crucial talking point in the future for the conference.

Conference realignment has been a large part of the college football landscape this summer, as teams have left and moved around the major conferences.

