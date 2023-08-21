Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire announces planned exercise at Point State Park, Brunot Island

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire is alerting the public to an upcoming planned exercise.

It’s scheduled to take place on Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The exercise simulates a real-world rescue and will include the use of approximately four Black Hawk helicopters from the Pennsylvania Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team in the vicinity of the Highland Park VA property where team members will be picked up, according to a release. From there, some team members will be dropped off at Point State Park, while others will go directly to Brunot Island.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for allowing us the use of Point State Park, as well as that from Duquesne Light Company and NRG Energy for the use of Brunot Island,” said Chief of Fire Darryl Jones. “These tactical training exercises are critical for furthering our existing training and for preparing our teams to conduct safe and efficient rescues in the event of potential future disaster situations.”

Residents are cautioned that helicopters will be in the area and they should not be alarmed by their presence.

