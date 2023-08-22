Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say

Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods has cut hundreds of corporate jobs, according to a report.

The cut comes ahead of its quarterly earnings release Tuesday morning on Wall Street.

The layoffs make up less than 1% of the overall workforce, a person close to the company said Monday.

The sporting gear retailer employed around 18,800 full-time workers and 34,000 part-time workers as of January, according to financial filings. Dick’s corporate office is located in Moon Township.

