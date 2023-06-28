Acorn PGH in Shadyside closes doors

PITTSBURGH — After six years of serving customers on Walnut Street in Shadyside, Acorn announced it recently closed its doors.

The fine-dining restaurant opened in 2017 in a high-end retail district, surrounded by shops and other eateries. We spoke with people who live in the area who said there have been other vacancies on Walnut Street that have yet to be filled. They hope that something moves into this space quickly.

“I like Italian, a restaurant would be great, I am open…could be anything.You don’t want it empty, that’s for sure,” Richard Andracki said.

“A local establishment leaving…that’s always sad. It’s bad to see open storefronts with no one in them,” Susan Eles said.

Acorn’s last day in operation was June 26.

