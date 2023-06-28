Weather

Fog, haze to start the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires settles over area

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

WPXI Incline Pittsburgh Skyline Image by Brandi Day from Pixabay (Image by Brandi Day from Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Outdoor activites are not recommended today as smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality conditions to our area Wednesday. A Code Red Air Quality alert has been issued and the smoke may irritate your eyes, nose, throat and lungs making it harder to breathe. If you can, try to limit strenuous activities and time outdoors.

RELATED COVERAGE: Code Red: Wildfire smoke will create air quality concerns for Western Pennsylvania Wednesday

We will have fog and haze to start the day with reduced visibility. Fog and clouds will clear out today, but the haze will stick around throughout the day and tonight.

Save the outdoor projects for later in the week when air quality should be better. Temperatures warm up quickly to close out the week with a chance of pop-up showers and storms for the weekend.

