Fog, haze to start the day as smoke from Canadian wildfires settles over area

PITTSBURGH — Outdoor activites are not recommended today as smoke from Canadian wildfires will bring unhealthy air quality conditions to our area Wednesday. A Code Red Air Quality alert has been issued and the smoke may irritate your eyes, nose, throat and lungs making it harder to breathe. If you can, try to limit strenuous activities and time outdoors.

We will have fog and haze to start the day with reduced visibility. Fog and clouds will clear out today, but the haze will stick around throughout the day and tonight.

Code RED Air Quality



Limited prolonged activities outside today. You can smell the smoke in the air. Live coverage now on Channel 11 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/1HnSjWHkL4 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) June 28, 2023

Save the outdoor projects for later in the week when air quality should be better. Temperatures warm up quickly to close out the week with a chance of pop-up showers and storms for the weekend.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group