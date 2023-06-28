Armstrong County woman wins $1,000 per week for life on lottery scratch-off

LEECHBURG, Pa. — An Armstrong County woman will receive $1,000 a week for life after winning on a Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket called “The Game of LIFE.”

The winner, Tricia St. John, was presented with her first check on Tuesday.

With the win, St. John was given the choice of a one-time cash option of $1.04 million, or $1,000 per week for life.

“I actually didn’t believe it when I scratched it!” said St. John. “I was running errands, picking up a few things here and there, and making a few different stops. Thank goodness I ran out of cream that day!”

St. John said she told her husband about the prize when she got home.

“I came home and my husband was standing in the driveway. I told him, ‘We need to take a drive.’ I whispered in his ear, ‘I just won $1.04 million.’ He couldn’t believe it!” said St. John. “I really like to play those ‘Life’ tickets. I’ve only ever won $1,000 before. It’s that chance. You never know!”

The ticket was sold at Giant Eagle in Leechburg. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

