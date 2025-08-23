Acrisure Stadium Kickoff and Rib Festival returning to celebrate start of football season

PITTSBURGH — Acrisure Stadium will celebrate the start of football season with five days of food and fun for all ages.

Stadium management on Thursday has announced the return of the annual Kickoff and Rib Festival, presented by I.C. Light, which will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 1.

Created in 1990, the festival will feature 12 rib vendors, along with football and music. Admission to the festival grounds is free, though food and drink will be available for purchase.

The PA Pork Council will sponsor the rib judging and awards, with the winner receiving a championship belt made by the designer of the WWE championship belts.

On Aug. 29, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren will sign autographs at the PA Pork Council booth.

There will be a variety of free activities daily, as well as ticketed events like the 11th Anniversary Cornhole Classic, which benefits Veterans Place of Pittsburgh.

For a full schedule and event updates, visit www.AcrisureStadium.com/ribfest.

