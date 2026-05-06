2 people dead after vehicle goes off deck near Fort Duquesne Bridge during 5-vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH — Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near the Fort Duquesne Bridge caused a vehicle to go off the deck and onto the street below.

The crash happened at the split of Route 28 and Route 65 heading near Fort Duquesne Bridge at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando said five vehicles were involved in that initial crash. One of those vehicles went over the side and crashed onto Reedsdale Street below.

The driver and sole occupant of that vehicle died.

Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore; Route 65 closed Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (WPXI/WPXI)

Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore; Route 65 closed Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (WPXI/WPXI)

Four other vehicles are being investigated at the initial crash scene on the deck above.

At 4:10 p.m. police said one person had to be rescued from a vehicle with the jaws of life, and they were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

At 4:20 p.m. emergency crews said they had learned that person had since died.

Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore; Route 65 closed Emergency crews responding to multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore; Route 65 closed (WPXI.com News Staff)

PennDOT said Route 65 is closed at the ramp to the Fort Duquesne Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh. Drivers are able to use the left-hand lane to get onto Route 28 northbound/I-279 North.

2 people taken to hospital after crash on Pittsburgh’s North Side; Route 65 restricted Emergency crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (WPXI/WPXI)

Channel 11’s Rich Pierce has a LIVE UPDATE from the scene happening NOW on Channel 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group