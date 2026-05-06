6 teens accused of attacking female inside Pittsburgh Sephora, causing $30K in damage

PITTSBURGH — Six teenagers are facing charges after an attack inside a Pittsburgh business.

On Tuesday, around 5:45 p.m., officers responded to the Sephora on Shady Avenue in East Liberty for a reported fight inside the store.

When first responders arrived, they found a female outside who was bleeding heavily from the head. She was transported to a hospital.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, the victim told officers she “briefly engaged” with six teenage girls, ages 14-17, while passing a bus stop, when they began following her and taunting her.

The victim told police she briefly ducked into one business to take cover before the group of girls followed her into Sephora.

Police said the group of teens continued attacking the victim, screaming, punching, kicking and throwing glass bottles and products at her. The teens eventually barricaded the door so she couldn’t leave the store and beat her with a metal sign.

The victim was eventually able to get out as police were arriving.

All six teens were detained. After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, the teens were processed as juveniles and charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, simple assault and criminal conspiracy.

An estimated $30,000 in damage was done inside the store.

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