Advocates call for energy reform amid rising prices across Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — Advocates are calling for energy reform amid rising energy prices across the state.

Nonprofits were on hand in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood on Tuesday to show how energy prices are on the rise.

One official noted the average Duquesne Light bill is up $113 this year.

They blamed PJM Interconnection, which manages the grid for Pennsylvania.

“Due to PJM’s broken process for connecting new generation to the grid, hundreds of gigawatts of potential energy supply are sitting in limbo,” said Justin Carpenter, policy counsel for Keystone Energy Efficiency Alliance. “Real, meaningful reforms need to be made there to assure accountability, responsiveness and transparency in their decision making.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said the state could start pulling out of PJM if meaningful reforms to reduce costs are not made.

“With demand for energy skyrocketing due to the oncoming tidal wave of AI data centers, we can’t afford to wait years while they drag addressing energy supply in our region,” Carpenter said. “We can’t afford it; families can’t afford it. We need real reform now.”

