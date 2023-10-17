Local

Allegheny County screening Hocus Pocus at several parks

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County residents have several opportunities to see a beloved Halloween movie.

The county government is hosting four family movie nights at area parks featuring the original Hocus Pocus.

The showing dates and locations are as follows:

  • Friday, October 20th - Round Hill Park Visitors Center
  • Saturday, October 21st - North Park Boathouse Lawn
  • Friday, October 27th - Hartwood Acres Park Mansion Lawn
  • Saturday, October 28th - Settlers Cabin Park Moccasin Shelter

The movie starts once the sun sets, which will be between 6:25 and 6:40 p.m.

Movie-goers are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the free event.

