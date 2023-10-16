Local

500 Rite Aid locations slated to close after company files for bankruptcy

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New Jersey on Sunday and said it would begin restructuring to reduce its debt.

The big question this morning is what stores will close and which will remain open.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland is live outside the Overbrook location, one of up to 500 stores nationwide that has closed or will close. She has more details through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.

The company is $3.3 billion in debt and has over 1,000 federal lawsuits alleging they oversupplied opioids, according to experts.

