Thousands of Columbia Gas customers in Beaver County expected to be without gas for days

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Thousands of people are without gas service in Beaver County.

Columbia Gas said around 4,000 customers in Freedom, Economy Borough, Conway and Baden have had their natural gas service shut down.

The company shut down the service after technicians noticed an issue with gas that had been added by a third-party provider.

Columbia Gas said the shutdown is expected to last “several days” but has not specified how many it will be.

Workers are expected to go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances once services are restored. Columbia Gas said those workers will have a company badge with their photo on it.

If people are not home when the worker arrives, they will leave a door hanger with a phone number that can be called.

The incident was not believed to be intentional and Columbia Gas said the shutdown is being done out of an abundance of caution.

