Vehicle rolls onto its side in Shaler Township; 1 person injured

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A vehicle rolled onto its side in Shaler Township this weekend.

According to the Shaler Villa Volunteer Fire Company, the crash happened on Route 8 near the Eat ‘n Park at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters said the person inside of the vehicle was trapped.

Crews removed the roof and were able to get the person out within 10 minutes of arriving.

That person was taken to a hospital by Shaler Hampton EMS.

