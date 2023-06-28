Local

Andrew McCutchen addresses trade speculation

By John Perrotto, Sports Now Group

Pittsburgh Pirates v Colorado Rockies DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 19: Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates scores on a Carlos Santana single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on April 19, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Andrew McCutchen is more amused than annoyed.

The Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder’s name has started to come in trade rumors with his team slipping out of the National League Central race. That has led to speculation on social media that the Pirates will deal the 36-year-old before the trade deadline on Aug. 1.

However, McCutchen shrugged off the trade talk Tuesday night after the Pirates beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 at PNC Park for just their second win in their last 14 games.

“That’s just what Twitter does, right?” McCutchen said. “Twitter’s Twitter, right? It’s nothing. You get around this time of the season, people are going to start talking. You have to kind of take it with a grain of salt. I didn’t think much about it. We just need to do what we need to do as a whole and as a club. It’s something I don’t need to worry about.”

