2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway

PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles and a Port Authority police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash along the East Busway on Tuesday night.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said a private car was traveling on the busway between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, which sped off. The pursuit was stopped for safety reasons.

The car eventually hit a cruiser near Liberty Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported. PRT said both vehicles are reported to be badly damaged.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the juveniles were in a stolen vehicle.

