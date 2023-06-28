2 juveniles, Port Authority police officer hospitalized after crash on East Busway

PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles and a Port Authority police officer were taken to the hospital after a crash along the East Busway on Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh Regional Transit said a private car was traveling on the busway between 9:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Police tried to stop the vehicle, which sped off. The pursuit was stopped for safety reasons.
The car eventually hit a cruiser near Liberty Avenue.
No serious injuries were reported. PRT said both vehicles are reported to be badly damaged.
According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the juveniles were in a stolen vehicle.
