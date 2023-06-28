Local

Larry Lagattuta, owner of Enrico Biscotti, dies at 65

By WPXI.com News Staff

Larry Lagattuta

PITTSBURGH — Larry Lagattuta, the owner of Enrico Biscotti in the Strip District, died Monday at age 65.

The bakery announced his death on social media on Tuesday.

Lagattuta opened the bakery more than 30 years ago.

“Larry Lagattuta took a chance on a passion as a baker. That chance made The Enrico Biscotti Company a staple in the Strip District and throughout Pittsburgh,” the bakery’s announcement read. “As he embarked on that journey, he continued to take chances building his team of employees. This team became a family, and their families became family. He mentored and guided us to be our best. Our hearts are broken.”

A funeral mass for Lagattuta will be held Friday.

