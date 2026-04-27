Applications open for seniors to get farmers market vouchers

PITTSBURGH — Seniors in Allegheny County can now apply for a program that provides vouchers to use at local farmers markets.

The Allegheny County Area Agency on Aging just announced that it’s accepting applications for the 2026 Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The program issues sets of five $5 vouchers for use at farmers’ markets as a supplemental nutrition resource.

This year, the agency is accepting applications online and mailing vouchers directly to participants’ homes. You can apply by clicking here. Applications are also available at senior centers, the SeniorLine and at legislators’ offices.

Residents can apply until Sept. 15. Voucher distribution begins on June 1. The vouchers are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

These are the eligibility requirements for the program:

Must be a resident of Allegheny County

60 years of age or older (by December 31, 2026)

Meet the income guidelines (self-reported):

One-person household: At or below $ 29,526

Two-person household: At or below $ 40,034

Married couples may receive one set of vouchers for each individual

Older individuals experiencing food insecurity are urged to call the SeniorLine at 412-350-5460 to connect to more comprehensive resources.

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