Armstrong County woman celebrates 107th birthday

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — An Armstrong County woman celebrated her 107th birthday on Monday.

Hannah Cloak, 107, credits her long life to an active lifestyle.

“Staying active is my secret to a long life. Stay on the go!” she said.

Cloak grew up near Buttermilk Falls in Rayburn Township.

She met her late husband, Edgar, at a square dance. They raised three children together and were married for 66 years.

Cloak has nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Armstrong County commissioners recognized her life on her 105th birthday, naming Feb. 19 “Hannah Cloak Day” in the county.

