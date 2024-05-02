National Aviary mourning loss of its first penguin, Stanley

PITTSBURGH — The National Aviary is mourning the loss of its first ever penguin, Stanley.

Stanley, who was named for the Stanley Cup, joined the family flock at the National Aviary in 2001 when he was two months old.

Over a year ago, the National Aviary shared that Stanley was dealing with age-related spine-and-joint issues. The animal care and veterinary teams tried to help him recover using hydrotherapy, physical therapy and acupuncture, and while he made some progress, he didn’t recover.

Dottie, Stanley’s mate, remained at his side throughout the recovery process. The National Aviary said the pair was nationally known for the bond they shared, including when she was able to bounce back from a chest mass in 2020 thanks to his care of her alongside the veterinary staff.

In Stanley’s memory, the National Aviary is asking the public to share their favorite memories of the penguin.

