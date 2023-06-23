Army Corps of Engineers install signs warning of dam near Highland Park Bridge on Allegheny River

The official start of summer means more boats in Pittsburgh’s three rivers, and as the Fourth of July approaches, plenty of people will be out and about enjoying the Allegheny.

But just like with any body of water, danger could be hidden in plain sight. Near the Highland Park Bridge, it’s the area of the Allegheny River Lock and Dam — a sharp drop-off on the other side of the bridge.

“You can’t see it from upstream. It does have that ‘infinity pool’ effect,” said David Conrad of the Army Corps of Engineers.

As a result, boaters on the Allegheny River might have noticed something new: bright red warning signs, seven-feet high and 14-feet wide that can be seen from up to a half-mile away. The signs restrict boaters from going under part of the Highland Park Bridge to avoid the dam that many people don’t know is there.

“If you’re just buzzing along, you wouldn’t see it because it just blends, and that’s why these buoys here, to stop anyone from going that way, I think is pretty important,” said Troy Garrison, who fishes in the area.

“Those, in conjunction with the signs, make a very complete, comprehensive safety system,” Conrad said.

Warning Buoys and signs near the Highland Park Bridge remind boaters to avoid a dam.

But those two components aren’t the only things needed to stay safe on the water. Experts said vigilance is key, as boats without a motor, like kayaks and canoes, could potentially drift. Engineers said the force of the water at the dam is so strong that a person can drown if they go under, even if they are wearing a life jacket.

“If one person goes over the dam, it’s one too many,” Conrad said. “Know the waterways, take a water safety course, and wear a life jacket.”

Engineers believe the signs will help boaters all year since the buoys will be removed when winter comes.

