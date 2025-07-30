Arrest made after brief chase in Mt. Washington in area where racers were disturbing residents

PITTSBURGH — Another night of commotion on Mount Washington led to an arrest along Grandview Avenue just after Pittsburgh Police announced special patrols in the area.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh councilwoman calls for action after racing, noise issues continue on Grandview Avenue

Hours after Pittsburgh Police told Channel 11 that they were adding extra patrols on Mount Washington, they arrested a man named Dominick Kurpakus.

Around 8 Monday night, police say Kurpakus sped down Grandview doing wheelies on his street bike.

Officers tried to stop him, but say he took off. About an hour and a half later — they spotted him again — and he took off once more, but the police were able to catch up to him.

In the police paperwork, officers noted that Grandview Avenue has been recently plagued with traffic complaints, related to cars and motorcycles, driving recklessly, racing, and doing burnouts.

Officers added that Grandview is highly populated, and the general public is at risk of serious harm.

Channel 11 reported on the chaos on Grandview over the weekend — and after our story aired, Pittsburgh police announced that they are adding extra patrols for the next two months on Mount Washington.

Councilman Theresa Kail-Smith told Channel 11 she’s expecting major changes.

“I want to see the results for our residents. I want the residents to see the results,” said Kail-Smith. “I do think the police have been doing some things, but it’s not yielding the results we want, which is an end to this dangerous situation.”

The city has also installed speed bumps on Grandview to deter cars from speeding up the street.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group