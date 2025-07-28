Pittsburgh councilwoman calls for action after racing, noise issues continue on Grandview Avenue

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith tells Channel 11 that, over the last year, cars racing and doing burnouts are one of the biggest complaints she’s received.

“It’s happening almost weekly, if not more frequently. The residents are dealing with this, and it’s just so unnecessary,” Kail-Smith said.

Channel 11 told you about it this weekend, after we received complaints about the noisy drivers who are speeding along Grandview, and marking up the street with their tires.

“Cars are having modified mufflers, racing and doing doughnuts or burnouts in the streets, and they’re shutting down roads to block cars from going up,” Kail-Smith said. “And they’re leaving marks on public property.

Kail-Smith reached out to public safety leaders again, who now tell her that, for the next two months starting this weekend, extra officers will be on Mount Washington working an “overtime detail” until the end of September.

Their job will be to monitor and enforce the laws, including speeding and disorderly conduct.

“I said I want to make sure that these aren’t just words. We are actually going to enforce the laws. That’s the part I care about the most,” Kail-Smith said.

The city previously installed speed bumps to try to stop drivers from racing up Grandview, but neighbors tell us that made the situation worse.

Now that extra officers will be designated to the neighborhood, Kail-Smith is expecting to see results.

“I want to see it happen. I want to see the actual enforcement,” Kail-Smith said. “And we if we don’t see the enforcement, we will be back again.”

