Beaver Co. community express safety concerns after child was hit by car

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A Beaver County community is asking for change after a young boy was hit by a car Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say it happened while he was crossing the street on Duss Avenue in Ambridge. Employees at Annie Lee’s Southern Kitchen told Channel 11 he was inside buying food just before he was hit.

“He came out to cross the street. He went to cross the street and a car hit him and the boy went flying across the street,” an employee said.

She went on to describe his condition as “bad,” telling us he was bleeding from his head and appeared to be unconscious when police arrived.

Witnesses also said the driver of the car that hit him did not stop, but eventually came back and spoke to police.

Speeding is a problem at the intersection, employees said.

“Clients that come in, we have to walk them across the street to make sure they make it home safe because cars keep flying,” an employee said.

“What they should do is put a four-way stop sign right here,” Tommie Campbell said. Family members of his own were at Annie Lee’s and saw the incident unfold. “It was going fast. It was definitely going over the speed limit.”

It’s unclear how the boy is doing or if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group