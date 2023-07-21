State police car hit responding to report of 50 vehicles drag racing on Fort Pitt Bridge

State police are investigating after they say the driver of an SUV drove directly into a marked state trooper patrol unit then fled, almost striking a trooper.

Just after 3:35 a.m., multiple reports were received that about 50 vehicles were stopped on the Fort Pitt Bridge. They appeared to be doing burnouts and drag racing on the bridge, according to state police.

When troopers arrived on scene, a burgundy Jeep Grand Cherokee drove into the police unit, then nearly struck a trooper.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle near Bridgeville with the help of the South Fayette Police Department.

Channel 11 was the only station in South Fayette this morning on Boyce Road, where we saw a burgundy Jeep with some rear damage being towed from the scene.

We also saw a person in handcuffs being taken away in a state police cruiser.

This is a developing story. Check back with us for updates as more information becomes available.

