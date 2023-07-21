Tony Bennett, legendary pop crooner, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, whose professional career spanned nearly 80 years, died on Friday morning in New York City, according to The Associated Press.

He was 96.

Publicist Sylvia Weiner confirmed Bennett’s death, according to The Associated Press, saying he died in his hometown of New York. No specific cause of death was reported.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 but continued to perform -- notably with Lady Gaga -- until 2021.

Bennett’s last public performance was with Lady Gaga at Radio City Music Hall in August 2021 in a show titled “One Last Time,” The New York Times reported.

Bennett is perhaps best known for his signature 1962 hit “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.” He released more than 70 albums, bringing him 19 competitive Grammys.

“I enjoy entertaining the audience, making them forget their problems,” he told The Associated Press in 2006. “I think people ... are touched if they hear something that’s sincere and honest and maybe has a little sense of humor. ... I just like to make people feel good when I perform.”

