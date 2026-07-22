Bellevue Borough receives $720K to upgrade sewer infrastructure

BELLEVUE BOROUGH, Pa. — Bellevue Borough will receive $720,000 for essential upgrades to its sewer infrastructure.

Congressman Chris Deluzio (PA-17) announced the funds on Tuesday.

This funding is specifically designated for improvements to the sanitary sewer infrastructure along Straw Avenue in Bellevue.

The project is an important step to bolster public health and safety and ensure the long-term functionality of the borough’s wastewater system.

The funding is granted through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) via the State and Tribal Assistance Grants (STAG) Clean Water State Revolving Fund.

This support is designed to address ongoing concerns regarding failing infrastructure.

“This is a win for the Borough of Bellevue and its residents and I’m thrilled to celebrate with them,” Deluzio said.

Administrative Services Director Jim Kelly for the Borough of Bellevue expressed the borough’s gratitude for the funding.

“The Borough is extremely excited and appreciative of the funding we’ve received,” Kelly said, “Without funding like this, we would not be able to complete these very important projects that deeply impact public health and safety, and we are grateful to Congressman Deluzio and his staff for their support.”

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