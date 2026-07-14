Beloved healthcare worker killed in tragic crash involving stolen truck

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A man’s alleged crime spree through different towns ends in tragedy, with a crash killing an innocent woman.

This happened around 7 a.m. Saturday in West Mifflin at the intersection of Buttermilk Hollow and Lebanon Church Roads.

Shelly Hunter, 60, was a beloved mother and Patient Care Technician at Jefferson Hospital. She died in that horrific crash after police say a man driving a stolen pick-up truck crashed into her car.

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Channel 11 learned that one of the men behind the wheel allegedly stole a “Crews Control” contractor truck from Oakland, hit a car on the Birmingham Bridge, then dumped a big arrow sign from the back of that truck at the FBI building on the South Side. Police say the man in the stolen pick-up then continued into West Mifflin before crashing into Shelly Hunter and another car.

Zachary Campbell says this crash feels personal. His niece died after the car she was in was struck at the same intersection.

“She was coming back from the South Side with her and her friends and unfortunately she was hit by a drunk driver and killed instantly,” Campbell tells Channel 11. “There is a lot I’d like to say, but the best is, I hope he makes better choices.”

The driver of the stolen truck has not been criminally charged. West Mifflin’s Police Department is investigating the crash, but their police chief wasn’t in to talk to on Monday.

People in town have strong opinions about the driver’s alleged crimes.

“Because somebody wanted to steal a car,” Tom Fuller said. “They ought to lock him up and throw the key away.”

Hunter’s employer, Allegheny Health Network, said in a statement that they are “deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague, and our thoughts are with Shelly’s family and loved ones.”

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