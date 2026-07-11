Medical examiner releases the identity of woman killed in West Mifflin crash

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the person killed in a crash in West Mifflin on Saturday.

According to the release, Shelly Hunter, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday morning in the area of Lebanon Church Road and Buttermilk Hollow Road.

Dispatch says that there was another person taken to the hospital.

Lebanon Church Road at Buttermilk Hollow Road has since reopened.

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