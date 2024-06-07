Birmingham Bridge inspection to cause lane restrictions

Inspection activities on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh will occur Monday through Thursday, June 10-13, weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the northern end of the bridge in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur in the following locations:

Inbound (northbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies under the bridge

Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies under the bridge

Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies

Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 Parkway East

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, PennDOT said.

