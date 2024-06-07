Local

Birmingham Bridge inspection to cause lane restrictions

By WPXI.com News Staff

Birmingham Bridge Aerial view of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with a focus on the 1976 Birmingham Bridge, a bowstring arch bridge over the Monongahela Rive that connects East Carson Street on the South Side with Fifth and Forbes Avenues going to Uptown, Oakland, and the Hill District. It is named in honor of the English city of Birmingham and also for the neighborhood it connects to, which was once called Birmingham, now a part of the South Side. (Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith)

Inspection activities on the Birmingham Bridge in Pittsburgh will occur Monday through Thursday, June 10-13, weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on the northern end of the bridge in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane restrictions and traffic shifts will occur in the following locations:

  • Inbound (northbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies under the bridge
  • Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies under the bridge
  • Inbound (westbound) I-376 Parkway East ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Outbound (southbound) Route 885 Boulevard of the Allies ramp to outbound (eastbound) I-376 Parkway East

Crews from the Larson Design Group will conduct the inspection work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns, PennDOT said.

